Ferrari Is A Long-Term Holding, Despite Incumbent Risks

May 14, 2023 3:45 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)LVMUY, TSLA
Oliver Rodzianko
Summary

  • Ferrari has the highest operating margin in the auto industry, but this metric has plateaued.
  • Revenue and net profit are analysed in Ferrari's official financial statements and reveal stable growth, although slowed, due to the stagnating operating margin metric.
  • Ferrari will likely still be a long-term growth vehicle for investors due to its acclimation to emerging economies such as China and the Middle East, and electric vehicle demand.
  • Investors have to be wary of an overvalued company that may see a reversion to the mean in the short-to-medium term, but should expect continued above-index returns over the long haul.
  • Competition with Tesla and other EV manufacturers, a small market of niche consumers and no strategy for non-luxury products are other risks worth considering.

Sports car driving on winding remote road

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Operating Income Automakers 2021

Motor1

Ferrari Operating Margin 2014-2022

companiesmarketcap.com

Ferrari Revenue & Shipments Growth

Ferrari

Ferrari 2023 Metrics

Ferrari

Key Ferrari Financials Since 2015

Ferrari

Ferrari Vs. S&P 500 Price Growth

Koyfin

Electric Vehicles on UK Roads Chart

RAC

The Rise of Electric Cars Chart

Bloomberg

