JHI: Recession Incoming, Avoid

May 14, 2023 3:53 AM ETJohn Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
Summary

  • The JHI fund focuses on a portfolio of junk bonds to generate a high yield.
  • The JHI fund recently cut its distribution to $0.1925 / quarter or 6.1% annualized. This was predictable and expected.
  • With an incoming recession, investors should avoid levered credit funds like JHI, as their holdings can get marked down aggressively when credit spreads spike.
A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI), commenting that long-term investors are structurally set up to lose due to the fund's 'return of principal' characteristics of paying more than it earns.

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.95K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

