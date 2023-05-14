Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Asia Likely To See Dynamic Economic Growth, But With Policy Challenges

May 14, 2023 3:59 AM ETPGDDF, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, CUBS, ADIV, VPL, IPAC
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
836 Followers

Summary

  • Asia and the Pacific remains a dynamic region despite the somber backdrop of what looks to be shaping up as a challenging year for the world economy.
  • The significant uncertainty about the path of global and regional financial conditions presents another challenge.
  • Fiscal consolidation may need to be more aggressive to ensure sustainability over the medium term—but policymakers must strike a balance between supporting growth, protecting the vulnerable, and addressing debt concerns.

Close up of people pointing to a graph with data.

courtneyk

Originally posted on April 13, 2023

By Krishna Srinivasan, Director, Asia and Pacific Department and Alasdair Scott, Deputy Division Chief of the Regional Studies Division in the Asia and Pacific Department and Mission Chief for Lao P.D.R

Asia

rebound spillovers

exchange rate effects

Leveraging up

economic forecasts

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
836 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.