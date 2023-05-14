Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: The Week Ahead

U.S. lawmakers will

address

AI security concerns, as ChatGPT has made OpenAI one of the fastest growing website on the planet. Walmart (

WMT

) and Home Depot (

HD

) earnings

reports

are in, as the economic calendar is heavy on the retail sector this week. And, the sky is NOT the limit for investors, with big

opportunities

in the space industry.

With host Lauren Izso.