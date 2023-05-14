Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Quanex Building Products: Trading In-Line With Peers

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Quanex faces uncertainty due to high-interest rates and a slowing economy.
  • The dividend yield is too low for this interest rate environment, and the company has not grown it in three years.
  • The stock may revisit its 52-week lows when the market volatility returns.

Installation of a mosquito net on a large window outside a modern building

Aleksandr Zyablitskiy/iStock via Getty Images

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) plays in a competitive market with much pricing pressure and a lack of a moat. The company faces short-term uncertainty due to a slowing economy, and much may depend on the direction

Quanex Building Products Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%)

Quanex Building Products Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quanex Building Products Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%)

Quanex Building Products Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quarterly Gross Margins of Building Products Companies

Quarterly Gross Margins of Building Products Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quanex Building Products Day's Sales in Inventory

Quanex Building Products Day's Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Day's Sales in Inventory Across Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrial Companies

Day's Sales in Inventory Across Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrial Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Quanex Building Products Discounted Cash Flow Model

Quanex Building Products Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Quanex Building Products Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio and ROIC

Quanex Building Products Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio and ROIC (Seeking Alpha)

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Quanex Building Products RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Quanex Building Products RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Quanex Building Products Operating Cash Flow

Quanex Building Products Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quanex Building Products Share Repurchases and Issuances

Quanex Building Products Share Repurchases and Issuances (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.05K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIS, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.