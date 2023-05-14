Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Call End:

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:SCCAF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stewart Schaefer - President & CEO

Craig De Pratto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel GMP

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC Capital Markets

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Sleep Country's Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Yesterday, Sleep Country released their financial results for the first quarter of 2023. A copy of the earnings disclosure is available on their Investor Relations website and includes cautionary language about forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties, which also applies to the discussion during today's conference call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Stewart Schaefer

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Craig De Pratto, our CFO.

Looking at the first quarter of the year, despite ongoing tightening in consumer spending and macroeconomic uncertainty, our results were very solid. When compared to Q1 2022, which was the best Q1 in our company's history, we were pleased to maintain steady revenues while continuing to drive our business forward to deliver on our multiyear strategic plan and maintain our position as Canada's leading sleep retailer. With our strategic plan in place and the strength of our balance sheet, our team continued to execute well with a focus on building the country's best sleep ecosystem of multiple leading retail brands that continue to disrupt and reimagine Canada sleep space.

As a spotlight on the quarter, we continue to see our brick-and-mortar stores contribute strongly with online sales softening as consumers choose to shop more in person. We expanded our retail footprint by

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.