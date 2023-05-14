Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Q1 Earnings: A Slow Start To The Year

May 14, 2023 4:28 AM ETAvino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), ASM:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.31K Followers

Summary

  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines has been one of the worst-performing silver stocks in Q4, down 14% quarter-to-date vs. a 5% decline for the Silver Miners Index.
  • The poor performance is likely attributed to the stock getting ahead of itself in March and a softer Q1 report financially, impacted by a delayed concentrate shipment.
  • The good news is that Avino should see a stronger Q2 and recently received encouraging metallurgical results from its Oxide Tailings Project, with a PFS due by Q1 2024.
  • That said, I continue to see Avino as a relatively marginal producer in a jurisdiction that continues to get less attractive, so I see better reward/risk bets elsewhere.

Machinist

Juan Jose Napuri

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Avino Silver & Gold (NYSE:ASM), noting that while the stock had a better year ahead with work continuing on pillars for future growth (La Preciosa community engagement, bringing

Avino - Quarterly Tonnes Milled & SEOs Produced

Avino - Quarterly Tonnes Milled & SEOs Produced (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Avino - Quarterly Revenue & Mine Operating Income

Avino - Quarterly Revenue & Mine Operating Income (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Avino - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce

Avino - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Avino - Cash Position

Avino - Cash Position (Company Filings)

Avino Silver & Gold - M&I Resources

Avino Silver & Gold - M&I Resources (Company Filings)

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Index

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Index (Fraser Institute Annual Survey)

ASM Weekly Chart

ASM Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

