U.S. Dollar: Economic Math Vs. Prevailing Narrative

Anil Dang
Summary

  • US Dollar has been in a tight 30-Point DXY range for the past 30 years.
  • Imbalances in Federal Budget, Current Account Deficit, and in Net International investment position ("NIIP") are in dangerous territory.
  • US Federal Budget deficit is greater than 5% of GDP, Current Account Deficit is likely more than 5% of GDP, and lastly NIIP is at negative 75% of GDP.
  • These massive imbalances may precipitate a major downside USD move, likely near term.
  • Should a major downside dollar move start, it will lead to an increase in volatility and repricing of all asset classes globally.

Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates A Falling U.S. Dollar

DNY59

DXY Chart

DXY Year End Values (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Public Source)

US Way above peers

Consumption as % OF GDP (WORLD BANK)

Exploding Budget Deficits

US Budget Deficit in $ billions (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Forecast by Soltas Capital)

Soltas Capital Analytics Chart and forecat

US BUDGET DEFICIT % of GDP (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Soltas Capital Analytics Chart

US Budget Outlays (whitehouse.gov, Forecast by Soltas Capital)

SOLTAS CAPITAL ANALYTICS

US Budget Outlays (whitehouse.gov, Forecast by Soltas Capital)

Current Account Deficit

US Current Account Deficits (Bureau of Economic Analysis, Forecast Soltas Capital)

U.S. International Investment Position at the End of the Quarter: Not seasonally adjusted

US NIIP Assets and Liabilities (US Bureau of Economic Analysis)

https://www.bea.gov/system/files/intinv322-chart-01.png

US Net International Investment Position (US Bureau of Economic Analysis)

US Portfolio NIIP

US NIIP - Portfolio Investments (US Bureau of Economic Analysis)

NIIP % of GDP

US NIIP - Portfolio Investments % of GDP (US Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Top 10 NIIP

Top 10 NIIP Creditors and Debtors (Source IMF, World Bank, Soltas Capital Analytics)

This article was written by

Anil Dang
Anil is an independent investor and has interests in Currency, Energy, Commodity and Stock Markets. Anil has great interest in Macro Economics. He advises and invests in Commercial Real Estate i He is the CEO and Founder of Soltas Capital. Anil is also a strategic adviser, board member, investor in many small to mid size growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do trade forex in small positions. From time to time go long or short on Various currencies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

