IGRO: Global Dividend Growth ETF With Sub-Par Performance

ChristianChan

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

IGRO strategy and portfolio

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) has been tracking the Morningstar Global ex-US Dividend Growth Index since 05/17/2016. It has a portfolio of 403 stocks, a 12-month distribution yield of 2.35% and a total expense ratio of 0.15%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, eligible companies must:

pay a qualified dividend,

have at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth,

have an earnings payout ratio of less than 75%,

not be in the top decile of the Morningstar Global Markets ex-US Index ranked on dividend yield.

The fund invests mostly in large and mega cap companies (about 84% of asset value). Europe represents about 45% of assets and the second region is Asia with 33%. Canada and Japan are tied in weight with 18.9%. Then, come Switzerland (12.7%) and the U.K. (11.1%). Other countries are below 7%. China and Hong Kong weigh 8.7% together, so direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is moderate.

Geographical allocation in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

Financials are the heaviest sector by far (25.5%), followed by healthcare (16.4%), industrials and consumer staples (12.4% each). Other sectors are below 9%.

Sector breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 26.8% of asset value. No holding weighs more than 4% as of writing, so the risks related to individual companies are low.

Name Weight (%) Country Exchange Ticker* NOVARTIS AG 3.51 Switzerland SIX Swiss Exchange NOVN NESTLE SA 3.26 Switzerland SIX Swiss Exchange NESN ROCHE HOLDING PAR AG 3.05 Switzerland SIX Swiss Exchange ROG SANOFI SA 2.73 France Nyse Euronext - Euronext Paris SAN IBERDROLA SA 2.51 Spain Bolsa De Madrid IBE NOVO NORDISK CLASS B 2.48 Denmark Omx Nordic Exchange Copenhagen NOVOB BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.37 United Kingdom London Stock Exchange BATS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2.34 Canada Toronto Stock Exchange RY TORONTO DOMINION 2.28 Canada Toronto Stock Exchange TD NATIONAL GRID PLC 2.24 United Kingdom London Stock Exchange NG. Click to enlarge

* Tickers in primary exchanges. Some of them have ADRs listed in the U.S.: to find them, copy and paste the company name in Seeking Alpha’s search box.

Past performance compared to competitors

The next chart plots the total return of IQDG and four non-hedged international dividend growth ETFs:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), reviewed here,

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI), reviewed here,

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL), reviewed here,

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG).

The chart starts on 6/1/2016 to match all inception dates.

IGRO vs competitors since June 2016 (Seeking Alpha)

IGRO is the worst performer among these funds. However, it has beaten one of them (PID) in the last 12 months:

IGRO vs competitors, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has been almost unchanged between 2017 and 2022, from $1.44 to $1.55 per share. It is a growth of 7.6% in 5 years, while the cumulative inflation has been about 20% (based on CPI).

Distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF holds over 400 global stocks with growing dividends. The heaviest countries are Japan, Canada, Switzerland and the U.K. It is well-diversified across countries and holdings, but not so much across sectors: a quarter of assets is in financial companies. Performance since inception is underwhelming: the fund has been lagging at least four competitors in total return, and the dividend growth rate has been unable to keep pace with inflation.