Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

U.S. Treasury: Only ∼$231 Billion Left To Avoid $31.4 Trillion Debt Armageddon

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • The US treasury department only has about $231 billion of liquidity left to avoid what could potentially be a ∼$32 trillion debt melt down.
  • Accordingly, Secretary Janet Yellen has recently expressed concerns that the government could exhaust its liquidity capacity as early as June.
  • In a similar episode in 2011, the S&P 500 suffered a rapid decline of 17% from its peak, in a mere 22 trading days.
  • Failure to raise the debt ceiling would be disastrous, undermining the US' financial credibility and causing disruptions in financial markets.
  • Amidst the chaotic landscape, I stay committed to a long-term investment strategy, anchored on diversification.

Inflation global economy effect

Marcos Silva/iStock via Getty Images

The X-date Is Approaching

The debt ceiling drama continues to unfold: According to a statement released by the US Treasury on Friday, the department only has about $231 billion of liquidity left to avoid what could potentially

SP500 vs TLT YTD price performance

Seeking Alpha

2011 debt ceiling standoff - equities impact

JP Morgan Research; Bloomberg Data

2011 debt ceiling standoff - treasuriesimpact

JP Morgan Research; Bloomberg Data

Author's Portfolio Allocation

Author's Data

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.01K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT, RBLX, GOOG, DB, BCS, RAIFF, STLA, BIDU, META, NTDOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice. This is market commentary and/ or a reflection of the author's opinion only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.