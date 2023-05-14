Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: 1 Billion Paying Subscribers And Emerging Markets Focus

May 14, 2023 5:07 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)4 Comments
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Apple reported its Q2-23 results, demonstrating better-than-expected iPhone demand, immense resiliency of its sticky services business, and continued margin expansion despite macro headwinds.
  • Total revenues declined by 2.5%, as 5.5% growth in Services was offset by a 4.5% decline in Products. However, FX-neutral revenues actually grew by 2.5%, and emerging markets grew by 15.3%.
  • The ecosystem strategy is unstoppable, as Apple is set to surpass 1B subscribers in the upcoming quarter, after gaining an additional 40M in Q2, despite headwinds in gaming and ads.
  • The company's emerging markets focus is a clear success, with March quarter all-time highs in India, Australia, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, UAE, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, and Turkey.
  • As Q2 results add certainty regarding the huge potential of Apple's near-term strategy, I reiterate a Buy rating and raise my price target to $192 per share.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported Q2-23 results that beat expectations. Revenues totaled $94.9B, compared to an expected $92.8B, and EPS came at $1.52, compared to the expected $1.43, as gross margins reached an all-time high of 44.3%. Specifically, it was iPhone sales that crushed expectations, coming in at $51.3B compared to the $48.9B expectations.

Yuval Rotem
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

