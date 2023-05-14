Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

First Merchants Corporation: A Stable Bank In An Unstable Market

May 14, 2023 5:09 AM ETFirst Merchants Corporation (FRME)
Stonehill Research profile picture
Stonehill Research
1 Follower

Summary

  • First Merchants Corporation's valuation has become highly attractive since the sell-off in regional banks started after SVB’s collapse.
  • The bank has solid fundamentals supported by its strong franchise, growing loan book, increasing loan yields, and stable risk profile.
  • First Merchants Corporation has plenty of long-term M&A opportunities to supplement its organic loan growth as it operates in highly fragmented markets.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stonehill Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Straw Bales after the wheat harvest-Fulton County,Indiana

William Reagan/iStock via Getty Images

Table with financial data

SEC Filings and author's own estimates

Valuation table

SEC filings, author's own estimate, and Seeking Alpha data

This article was written by

Stonehill Research profile picture
Stonehill Research
1 Follower
My background includes investing in both listed and unlisted companies. I try to use my experience to find value opportunities in any geography and any sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.