Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Akumin Inc. (AKU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 4:13 AM ETAkumin Inc. (AKU), AKU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Riadh Zine - Chairman & CEO

David Kretschmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities Inc.

Andre Bodo - National Bank of Canada

Rishi Parekh - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Laura, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Akumin Inc.'s 2023 First Quarter Results Research Analyst call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Zine, you may begin your conference.

Riadh Zine

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's presentation. My name is Riadh Zine, and I'm the Chairman and CEO of Akumin. I'm joined today by David Kretschmer, our Chief Financial Officer. I want to thank all of you for taking the time to join us on this call.

In today's call, I will provide an overview of Akumin's Q1 results and discuss some of the factors that impacted our results in the first quarter. I will also review our recent progress regarding our key transformation and growth initiatives. David will go over some of our key operating and financial metrics. I will then conclude the presentation and then we'll proceed to Q&A.

There's a slide deck that is meant to go along with our presentation today. A copy of it is available for download from the Investor Relations section of our website at akumin.com under Events & Presentations.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements or information that are

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.