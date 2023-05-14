Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danaher Corporation (DHR) Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 14, 2023 4:13 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference May 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Ryskin - Analyst, Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Team

Rainer Blair - Chief Executive Officer, Danaher Corporation

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ryskin

Thank you for joining us for our next session. For those of you that don’t know me, I’m Mike Ryskin on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team with Co-Senior Analyst, Derik De Bruin. And joining us for the next session is Danaher. We’re excited to host Rainer Blair, Chief Executive Officer. Reiner, thank you so much for coming.

Rainer Blair

Thanks for having me.

Mike Ryskin

Yeah, great. [For now] [ph] it’ll be a fireside chat as usual. Maybe just to kick things off, any prepared remarks or any intro you’d like to give just to get us warmed up?

Rainer Blair

Sure. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming. I thought I would kick off with the strong start in the first quarter that we had is, Danaher, our Base Business grew 6%. Recall, the Base Business is the business without COVID impact, whether through testing vaccines or therapeutics. From a geographic perspective, we saw we were down mid-single-digits in the developed markets, again, this is with COVID and up low-single-digits in the high growth markets.

Now, I think it’s important to call out that our cash flow for the quarter was $1.7 billion, a real hallmark for Danaher, because it not only speaks the quality of our businesses, but also the quality of our execution, leveraging the Danaher Business System.

Now, looking forward, we did adjust our guide, as you know, and kept essentially everything the same in the guide with the exception of taking down the Bioprocessing Business, expectations which I’m sure we’re going

