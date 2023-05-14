Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HPGLY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rolf Habben Jansen - Chairman & CEO

Mark Frese - CFO & Chief Procurement Officer

Heiko Hoffmann - Head, Investor Realtions

Conference Call Participants

Samuel Bland - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lars Heindorff - Nordea Markets

Marc Zeck - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Hapag-Lloyd's Analyst and Investor Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Hapag-Lloyd is represented by Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO; Mark Frese, CFO; and Heiko Hoffmann, Head of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Rolf Habben Jansen

Thank you very much and a warm welcome to everyone. Thank you for making the time to join us here on the Q1 presentation. As always, Mark and I will split it between us and we'll be very happy to take any questions afterwards that you may have. Maybe a couple of opening remarks. I think when we look at the market, volumes remain subdued. I mean we all saw the inventory correction starting in the second half of last year and I think that sort of continued into Q1. I would also say though that when you look at the quarter that towards the end of the quarter, at least the like-for-like numbers were starting to look a little bit better. I don't think that means that we're now going to see a very quick recovery, but I do think that that underlines the point that destocking is slowly, but steadily coming to an end and at some point in time we quite likely will see a bit of a pickup in demand. On our end, we made good progress on all the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.