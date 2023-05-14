Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference Transcript May 10, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Meacham - Analyst, Bank of America Securities

Caroline Litchfield - CFO, Merck & Co., Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham

Okay. Welcome to the second day of the BofA Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I’m the Senior Biopharma Analyst. We’re thrilled today to have Merck with us. And Caroline Litchfield, CFO is with me on stage. Welcome, Caroline.

Caroline Litchfield

Thank you. Great to be here.

Geoff Meacham

Good to see you. So maybe just talk about you know following the you know first quarter you know give us kind of how you see you know growth over the balance of the year, and then we’ll get into some questions on some of the products and BD, et cetera, et cetera.

Caroline Litchfield

Sure. So let me start with, it’s great to be here. It’s amazing that one year has flown, and I thank all of you for your interest and support of our company and for being here today. As we start 2023, we’ve started really strong. There is momentum in our business. Now, if I take a step back, we’re really proud of the progress that we’ve made as a company.

We’re progressing with the portfolio facets that we have today, we’re progressing our pipeline and we’re augmenting that pipeline with meaningful, scientifically-driven and disciplined business development. So that gives us a lot of confidence in how we’re performing and the future prospects for the company.

Specific to the first quarter, we had revenue growth, excluding LAGEVRIO and foreign exchange of 15% in the quarter. That enabled us to raise and narrow our guidance. We’re expecting between 8% and 10% growth for the full year this year, excluding LAGEVRIO and foreign exchange. And

