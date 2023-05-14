Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Presents at 2023 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 4:13 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) 2023 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Guertin - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cherny - Bank of America

Mike Cherny

Thanks everyone for joining us for this session of the BofA Healthcare Conference. Mike Cherny, the Healthcare Tech and Distribution Analyst. It's my pleasure to have with us, CVS Health, Shawn Guertin, CFO. And then we have Tom Cowhey, Heads of Capital Markets, Larry McGrath from the IR team in the audience as well. So, CVS reported last week, they came in, no slide deck, which I think is great, it's going to be a fireside chat. So maybe Shawn, just to kick things off, you've had these targets out for ’24-’25, $9 and $10. Maybe just give us a sense of some of the building blocks and where you see, like, you have the most visibility versus areas that might be more moving pieces. Both the upside and downside, given that obviously, a lot of them would be out of your control too.

Shawn Guertin

Yes, no, thanks. And, obviously, I don't have any slides, but I'm going to be making forward looking statements today. So I would direct your attention to our description of that, and all of our risk factors and our various SEC filings. So let me start off a little bit with like, the $9, because there's been some talk about that, and kind of people asking us about that target. The $9 that we set for our organization, this really is, I believe, an attainable target for this company. And I think it's the right target for this company to shoot for. And at the end of the day I've had people say, yes, but why didn't -- do you do this with expectations or that. This is about running the company, and

