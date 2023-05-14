Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TAG Immobilien AG (TAGOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 4:13 AM ETTAG Immobilien AG (TAGOF), TAGYY
TAG Immobilien AG (OTCPK:TAGOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Thiel - CFO and Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Marios Pastou - Societe Generale

Thomas Rothaeusler - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Neuhold - Kepler Cheuvreux

Rob Jones - BNP Paribas Exane

Paul May - Barclays

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TAG Immobilien AG Publication of Interim Report Q1 2023. [Operator Instructions]

Let me now turn to the floor over to your host, Martin Thiel.

Martin Thiel

Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everyone. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for joining our call for the Q1 2023 results.

Before we go bit more details into the results that we have published this morning, please allow me to make some comments on the Ad-hoc announcement that we have released yesterday evening. I'm sure you have seen this. Within the Ad-hoc announcements, it was stated that Rolf Elgeti will leave the Supervisory Board after our AGM on May, the 16, so effectively next Tuesday. This is, of course, something we regret very much as he's been working for us for a long time and as Rolf did a really incredibly good job during his time as a CEO and later as a Chairman of the Supervisory Board. But we also have to respect his decision to withdraw from the Supervisory Board and please be sure this is purely for personal reasons. So, this has nothing to do with us, with TAG. So that's for us sad news.

The good news is that Olaf Borkers is planned to become successor, so to become the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Of course, Olaf stands as a candidate in the next AGM. So that means he needs to be elected in a first step. But from

