Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CEO presents at BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derik Bruin - Bank of America Securities

Abrupt start

…2023 Healthcare Conference coming to live from the Encore in Las Vegas. Kicking off our session today is Thermo Fisher Scientific. And with us is Marc Casper, Chairman, President and CEO. I'm Derik De Bruin, the Senior Life Sciences and Diagnostics Tools Analyst for you who don't know me. And it's always a pleasure to have you here. Thank you, Marc, for making the trip out to Las Vegas.

Marc Casper

Great to be here, Derik. Thanks for the invitation. It's nice to see so many familiar faces and friends in the audience today.

Derik Bruin

So Marc, just you reported your quarter in April, was in April? I don't remember anymore. It's been since long time. Do you want to make any opening remarks on things before we start for the Q&A?

Marc Casper

Yes, so when I reflect on the first few months of the year, we're off to a good start, right. And it's been a noisy quarter for the economy and noisy quarter for the industry. But a good start to the year, core growth was good. The P&L was strong, and we're navigating the environment effectively. And so it's where I think it's good place to start. I'm sure we'll get into all of that in the dialogue today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Derik Bruin

So, Marc, you first joined Thermo Electron back in 2001, which means you've been at the same company a lot longer than most of the other CEOs in the life sciences tool sector. how are you sort of thinking about this business

