Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Presents at 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference (Transcript)

May 14, 2023 4:27 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)
Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Call May 10, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sam Pearlstein - VP of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Joe Ritchie

Excited to have our post-lunch conversation with Carrier, obviously a lot of news with Carrier recently. We are excited to have the Chairman and CEO, Dave Gitlin as well as VP of Investor Relations, Sam Pearlstein here with us today. Guys, thanks for coming.

David Gitlin

Thank you, Joe.

Joe Ritchie

I know you have some prepared remarks Dave, so why don't you get after it.

David Gitlin

Okay. Well, Joe, thanks so much for having us back to the Goldman Conference. Our key theme at Carrier is performing while transforming. You know, in terms of transformation, we will create tremendous value as we become the industry's leading climate and energy solutions provider. Viessmann is the best company in the highest growth market in our industry and together we will become the Global Climate Champion with integrated solar PV, battery, heat pump, and home energy and grid management solutions. We will also be exiting our Fire & Security and stationary Refrigeration businesses as we become a pure play, simpler focused, higher growth, higher margin business.

So while we transform, I can assure our customers and investors that we will not lose focus as a company. In fact, we are doubling down on it. Double digit aftermarket growth, 1Q was up high teens, strong growth in commercial and light commercial HVAC, Fire & Security and Global Truck Trailer.

EPS in 1Q was higher than we expected, giving us confidence in the high end of our full year guidance range. Productivity of $300 million for the year plus $200 million of

