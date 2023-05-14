Jonathan Nafzger

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is an attractive dividend investment for investors that look for a stable distribution, distributable cash flow resilience and good coverage… which are all attributes that are offered by this well-run, recession-resistant midstream company. Units of Enterprise Products Partners have sold off lately, which I believe creates another engagement opportunity for dividend investors. Enterprise Products Partners reported robust dividend coverage (based off of distributable cash flow) of 1.8X in Q1'23 and investors can continue to expect management to raise its distribution going forward. With a recession potentially on the horizon, I believe dividend investors can sleep well with EPD in their portfolios!

Focus on midstream companies, fee-based delivery contracts result in cash flow predictability

Enterprise Products Partners is a fully integrated midstream firm with an extensive pipeline network. The company’s core assets include a 50 thousand mile long pipeline system for natural gas liquids, crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and refined products. Other portfolio assets include natural gas processing plants, fractionation and storage facilities as well as deep water docks that allow for seaborne transportation of EPD's energy products.

Source: EPD

The number one reason why I sold my investments in producers in the last few months is that companies in the upstream segment tend to have more exposure to market price volatility than midstream firms like Enterprise Products Partners. Midstream firms have an advantage over upstream firms in the sense that companies like EPD sign fee-based contracts with their customers for the delivery of energy raw products. This arrangement results in cash flow and earnings predictability. In the first-quarter, 74% of EPD's gross operating margin was protected through fee arrangements.

Source: EPD

These fee arrangements translate to predictable cash flow for midstream firms. In the first-quarter, Enterprise Products Partners generated $1,938M in distributable cash flow, showing 5% year over year growth. The firm's distributable cash flow covered the midstream company's distribution by a factor of 1.8X. After paying the distribution for the first-quarter out of DCF, Enterprise Products Partners was left with $863M... funds that can be invested or used for unit buybacks.

Source: EPD

Enterprise Products Partners has consistently covered its distribution with distributable cash flow in the last decade (and even before that) and growth in DCF has been a key driver of the midstream firm's distribution growth as well. EPD saw a DCF-based distribution coverage ratio of 1.9X in FY 2022 and an average annual DCF coverage ratio of 1.7X between FY 2018 and FY 2022. Since Enterprise Products Partners' distribution has been well-covered consistently, I would expect management to continue to raise its payout going forward, even during a recession.

Recession risks have grown lately, according to Morgan Stanley's analysts, but given EPD's solid DCF-based coverage ratios, I don't expect a slowdown of the firm's distribution growth.

Source: EPD

High returns on invested capital across the economic cycle reflects cash flow resilience

In the last 18 years, Enterprise Products Partners’ historical return on invested capital has never dropped below 10% and the average annual ROIC since 2005 was 12%. While there is some volatility in EPD's ROIC, as one would expect for any company, EPD has not seen a recession-driven decline in its equity returns over a long period of time. This further speaks to the firm's recession-resistant cash flows.

Source: EPD

There is an opportunity to buy the drop here, at an attractive valuation…

Enterprise Products Partner’s units have dropped lately... which I believe presents dividend investors with an opportunity to buy EPD’s units at a more attractive valuation and a higher distribution yield. Units of Enterprise Products Partners are currently valued at 9.1X Enterprise-Value-to-EBITDA ratio, which is about the same valuation that Kinder Morgan achieves (Kinder Morgan also has an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 9.1X). Enterprise Products Partners is expected to grow its EBITDA 3% year over year to $9.65B in FY 2024 and a similar increase in DCF could likely be expected. EPD is a buy for me regarding valuation, yield, distribution growth consistency and DCF resilience. I also like Kinder Morgan for the same reasons.

Data by YCharts

FY 2023 distribution increase

Enterprise Products Partners raised its distribution by 3% in Q1'23 to a new quarterly payment of $0.49 per-unit which calculates to a 7.6% distribution yield. The midstream company has increased its distribution consistently for a quarter century which makes it a solid distribution play for dividend investors that value consistently more than anything else.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Enterprise Products Partners

The risks for Enterprise Product Partners, in my opinion, are chiefly of regulatory nature. Fossil fuel companies and their expansion projects have come under intense scrutiny in the last few years, and pressure on the sector is likely to mount as politicians seek to force fossil fuel companies to transition to green energy sources. Regulatory restrictions could limit Enterprise Products Partners’ potential for DCF and EBITDA growth going forward.

Final thoughts

I believe Enterprise Products Partners represents strong value on the drop: The midstream firm reported resilient distributable cash flow in the first-quarter, the distribution was recently increased by 3% and units of EPD are trading at an attractive valuation. Enterprise Products Partners' fee-based contracts drastically limit risks for investors, especially in a market environment where commodity prices could remain under pressure for a while (and especially during a recession). Due to EPD’s high Q1'23 DCF-based coverage ratio and resilience in distributable cash flow, I believe units of EPD remain a strong buy on every major drop along the way!