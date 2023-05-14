Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Enterprise Products Partners: 1.8x DCF Coverage, Solid Yield, Low Valuation

May 14, 2023 5:48 AM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.04K Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners' units are a buy since their price has dropped off since April.
  • EPD provides a recession hedge as cash flows remain overwhelmingly tied to fee-based delivery contracts.
  • EPD has strong, stable DCF and the distribution is set to grow. Distribution coverage remained high at 1.8X in Q1'23.
  • Units are attractively valued.

Oil Pipeline 01

Jonathan Nafzger

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is an attractive dividend investment for investors that look for a stable distribution, distributable cash flow resilience and good coverage… which are all attributes that are offered by this well-run, recession-resistant midstream company. Units of

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Source: EPD

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.04K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, KMI, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.