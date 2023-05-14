Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week Ahead: Does The Dollar Have Legs?

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The greenback rose against all the G10 currencies, and the Dollar Index rose by the most since last September.
  • On technical grounds, the dollar looked oversold, but there is a fundamental narrative that may help frame the correction.
  • The world's largest economy is proving more resilient than many expected, seemingly also the Federal Reserve.
  • Germany and France reported terrible March industrial production data (-3.4% and -1.1% respectively).
  • The Bank of England hiked the base rate last week, and with double-digit inflation, a pause seems unlikely.

There are different ways to measure it, but the dollar just put in its best week of the year. The greenback rose against all the G10 currencies, and the Dollar Index rose by the most since last September. It also appreciated against most

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

