Innovative Industrial Properties: Currently Undervalued With Rising Revenue

May 14, 2023 6:07 AM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties enjoys rising revenue, strong margins, and low debt.
  • Their customers are facing rescheduling tailwinds.
  • They currently have a forward P/E of 12.71x, an EV/EBITDA of 9.62x, and a Price/Cash Flow of 8.31x.
  • Discounted cash flow estimates imply the company is undervalued.
  • I rate Innovative Industrial Properties as a Buy.

Cheerful Woman Standing Between Rows of Young Marijuana Plants in Hydroponic Grow Room

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

With the entire cannabis industry anticipating rescheduling and subsequent sector-wide rally, I have been looking into potential buy targets. A few weeks ago I published an article where I looked at the margins and growth

iipr revenue

IIPR Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

iipr margins

IIPR Quarterly Margins (By Author)

iipr float dilution

IIPR Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

iipr interest expense

IIPR Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

iipr debt income

IIPR Quarterly Net Interest Expense / Operating Income (By Author)

iipr debt income

IIPR Quarterly Total Debt / Operating Income (By Author)

iipr equity

IIPR Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

iipr roic roce roe returns

IIPR Quarterly ROIC vs. ROCE vs. ROE (By Author)

iipr valu valuation

IIPR Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

iipr dividend history

IIPR Dividend History (By Author)

I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

