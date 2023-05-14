Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 5:16 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Gad - Founder, President, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Sue Smith - Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Vignesh Rajah - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Bo Kruse - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

William Maughan - Canaccord Genuity

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Charles Zhu - Guggenheim Securities

Tessa Romero - JP Morgan

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.'s Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

Let me quickly remind you that the following discussion contains certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model and development; commercialization and product distribution plans; current and future clinical and preclinical studies, and our research and development programs; expectations related to the timing of the initiation and completion of regulatory submissions; regulatory, marketing and reimbursement approvals, including statements with respect to future development of other development programs, potential for DANYELZA territory expansion and advancement of SADA; collaborations or strategic partnerships and the potential benefits thereof; expectations related to our anticipated cash runway and the sufficiency of our cash resources; guidance and expectations for 2023 and beyond; and our financial performance, including our estimates regarding revenues, expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, they are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.