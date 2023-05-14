Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Weak Guide Provides Compelling Opportunity

May 14, 2023 6:38 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
LDV Research
Summary

  • Airbnb has been sold down after management announced that marketing spend would be brought forward from 2H23 to 1H23.
  • The fundamentals of the business and growth outlook are unchanged, providing an attractive opportunity for the long term investor.
  • Travel demand is remaining resilient and is forecast to grow beyond 2022 levels.
  • Valuation of $121.56 means ABNB is attractively valued compared to the current share price.

"Cheers!" Caucasian Couple Sharing a Celebratory Toast with Local Wine, Chips, and Salsa Together in a Xeriscaped Yard with a Cute Modern Xeriscaped Tiny Home in the Background

Jeremy Poland

Airbnb's weak 2Q22 guidance provides the patient investor a great opportunity to buy a great company at a reasonable price. Airbnb has all the characteristics of a quality company including high margins, high returns on capital, a fortress balance sheet, a founder

ABNB quarter sales

Author's analysis usuing data from FactSet

US air passenger arrivals

CEIC

UK passenger arrival data

Statista

Australian passnger arrivals

Australian Bureau of Statistics

DCF valuation model of ABNB

Author's Analysis using data from FactSet

LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

