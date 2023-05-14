Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Pipeline News Disrupts An Otherwise Silent Week For The IPO Market

May 14, 2023
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.01K Followers

Summary

  • No IPOs began trading or submitted initial filings this past week, as the sole scheduled deal, Strong Global Entertainment, was delayed to the week ahead.
  • Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, announced plans to merge with SPAC Black Spade Acquisition.
  • Two small deals are scheduled to price in the week ahead.

No IPOs began trading or submitted initial filings this past week, as the sole scheduled deal (SGE) was delayed to the week ahead.

While the calendar was quiet, the IPO pipeline saw some notable updates. Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks.

