Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 6:11 AM ETATA Creativity Global (AACG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alice Zhang - Investor Relations

Ruobai Sima - Chief Financial Officer

Jun Zhang - President

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to ATA Creativity Global’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. At time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Alice Zhang with the Equity Group. Thank you, Alice. You may begin.

Alice Zhang

Thank you, Camilla, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The press release announcing ATA Creativity Global’s or ACG’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, is available at the IR section of the company’s website at www.atai.net.cn. As part of this conference call, the company has an accompanying slide presentation available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at ACG’s website for the next 90 days.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, forecast, future, intend, look forward to, outlook, plans, should, will, and similar terms and include, among other things, statements regarding ACG’s future growth and results of operations, ACG’s plans for mergers and acquisitions generally, ACG’s growth strategy, anticipated growth prospects and subsequent business activities including initatives taken by ACG as Chinese public health situation has been improved, market demand for and market acceptance and competitiveness of ACG’s portfolio training program and other education services, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on ACG and its

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.