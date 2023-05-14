Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowe's, Medtronic Among 10 Companies To Boost Dividends In Late May

May 14, 2023 7:23 AM ETAAPL, ALRS, ASH, CAH, CNO, CPK, DCI, EXPD, FDS, FLO, LEG, LII, LOW, LYB, MDT, MNRO, MSA, NOC, NSP, POOL, RLI, TOWN, TTEK, UGI, UNP
Summary

  • The first half of May brought dividend boosts from several popular companies, including Apple and Cardinal Health.
  • The big increases came from Chesapeake Utilities, Pool Corporation, and Tetra Tech.
  • Investors will see good boosts from Lowe’s Companies, TowneBank, and Insperity in the latter half of May.

Lowe"s store in Toronto, Canada.

Lowe's Companies will announce its 59th year of dividend growth in the second half of May.

JHVEPhoto

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

