Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Gary Bowman - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Labovitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bowman Consulting Group First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Please note that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. As described in the company's filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

In addition, on today's call, the company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, such as adjusted EBITDA and net service billing. You can find this information together with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information in the company's earnings press release and 8-K filed with the SEC and on the company's investor website at investors.bowman.com.

Management will deliver prepared remarks, after which they will be taking live questions from published research analysis throughout the call. Attendees on the webcast may post questions from management to answer on the call or in subsequent communications, but there will be no live Q&A from the webcast attendees.

Replays of the call will be available on the company's investor website. Mr. Bowman, you may begin your prepared remarks.

Gary Bowman

Great. Thank you, Kate. Good morning. Welcome to our Q1 2023 earnings

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.