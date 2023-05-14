Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 6:35 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT), CLVT.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.25K Followers

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Donohue - Head of Investor Relations

Jonathan Gear - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Jonathan Collins - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs Group

Thomas Roesch - William Blair

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Peter Christiansen - Citigroup

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

Adam Parrington - Stifel

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Clarivate Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Mark Donohue, VP of Investor Relations with Clarivate. Thank you. You may proceed.

Mark Donohue

Thank you, Joe and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Clarivate 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Collins, Chief Financial Officer. Both will be available to take your questions at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and webcast and is copyrighted property of Clarivate. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or in part without prior written consent of Clarivate is prohibited. An accompanying earnings call presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, clarivate.com.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the business or developments in Clarivate's industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results or performance can be found

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.