Iamgold Corporation: Turning More Bullish

May 14, 2023 7:37 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), IMG:CA1 Comment
Fun Trading
Summary

  • For the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, quarterly revenues came in at a record $226.2 million.
  • IAMGOLD produced 138K Au oz during the first quarter of 2023 (including Rosebel), compared to 174K Au oz during 1Q22.
  • I recommend buying IAG between $3.15 and $3.05 with lower resistance at $2.78.
mound of gold

Introduction

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) reported its first quarter of 2023 on May 11, 2023.

Note: I have followed IAG quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on February 21, 2023.

Table

IAG 1Q23 Highlights (IAG Presentation)

Table

IAG Cote Gold (IAG Presentation)

Chart
Table

IAG Cote Gold Schedule (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG 1-Year Gold (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

IAG Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

For the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, quarterly revenues came in at a record $226.2 million. The revenue indicated excludes the Rosebel revenues considered a discontinued operation which was sold on January 31, 2023.

The net earnings attributable to equity holders were $0.02. Also, EBITDA was $82.8 million.

Chart

IAG Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Chart

IAG Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

IAG Quarterly Production per Mine 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

IAMGOLD's flagship mine is Essakane in West Africa, representing 66.7% of the company's total output in 1Q23.

Chart

IAG Quarterly Gold Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Table

IAG 2023 Guidance (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

IAMGOLD has a net debt of $129.7 million and total liquidity of approximately $789.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Total cash is now $532.1 million. Long-term debt plus lease is $758.6 million.

At March 31, 2023, the Company had available liquidity of $789.4 million comprised of $532.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $257.3 million available under the Credit Facility. As at March 31, 2023, $261.0 million of cash and cash equivalents was held by the Côté Gold UJV and Essakane. The Côté Gold UJV requires its joint venture partners to fund, in advance, two months of estimated future expenditures.

Table

IAG Liquidity (IAG Presentation)

Chart

IAG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

