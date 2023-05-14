Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
COWZ: Don't Blindly Follow The Herd

Summary

  • Pacer is at the front of the line in offering retail investors access to profitability-based ETFs.
  • COWZ has seen excellent past performance using free cash flow as a primary stock screener.
  • However, there are a number of issues with free cash flow that make COWZ's strategy not as robust as the investment returns may suggest.

Pacer Paves The Way

Pacer’s US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) leads the herd in low-cost, profitability-based, retail-accessible, indexed investment vehicles. This ETF with a provocative name has amassed $12.8 B in assets over its short tenure, and has

COWZ has a distinctive free cash flow yield compared to its benchmark index.

COWZ has a distinctive free cash flow yield compared to its benchmark index. (Pacer ETFs)

FCF/EV seemingly has excellent risk-adjusted returns compared to other metrics, measured by annual return and number of negative 12-month periods.

FCF/EV seemingly has excellent risk-adjusted returns compared to other metrics, measured by annual return and number of negative 12-month periods. (Pacer ETFs)

FCF is not a widely considered metric by analysts. Why?

FCF is not a widely considered metric by analysts. Why? (Pacer ETFs)

Since inception, COWZ is primarily influenced by the market beta, CMA, and HML factors. Profitability is not statistically significant.

Since inception, COWZ is primarily influenced by the market beta, CMA, and HML factors. Profitability is not statistically significant. (Portfolio Visualizer)

COWZ's top 10 holdings are name-brand firms.

COWZ's top 10 holdings are name-brand firms. (Pacer ETFs)

Focused on contrarian strategies that maximize total return over long time horizons. Advocate of international equity, leverage, factor investing, aggressive portfolio allocation, and anything that stretches the bounds of simple portfolio management. Fan of Larry Swedroe, Ben Felix, Ray Dalio, and other evidence-based colleagues.

