Inseego Q1 Earnings: Turnaround Getting Legs

May 14, 2023 8:03 AM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)
Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • While it's still unwinding the pandemic boom in carrier 4G hotspots, that's now in the last innings and most of their business is growing.
  • Gross margin and OpEx both showed significant improvements producing record AEBITDA and even positive free cash flow, although helped by working capital.
  • The company will soon be growing again and generating operating leverage, and while financials have significantly improved, due to low cash and high debt, it's not yet home and dry.
Metaverse city concept, 3d render

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) boom-bust cycle looks about to turn again. Ideally, the big 4G work-from-home/pandemic wave that took the shares to $20 would be followed by even bigger 5G carrier and FWA waves, with higher gross margins to boot and more SaaS

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

