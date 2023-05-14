Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The ticking bomb of a potential default by the U.S. government will be front and center with investors again next week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup (C) CEO Jane Fraser and other board members of the Bank Policy Institute in Washington to discuss the debt limit talks.



Dimon has already warned that markets will be gripped by panic as the U.S. approaches a possible default on its sovereign debt. On the same theme, Seeking Alpha analyst Logan Kane advised that the standoff could be even worse for markets than anticipated.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 15 - XP (XP), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), and Nu Holdings (NU).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 16 - Home Depot (HD), Sea Limited (SE), and Baidu (BIDU).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 17 - Cisco (CSCO), Target (TGT), TJX Companies (TJX), Jack in the Box (JACK), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 18 - Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Farfetch (FTCH), Canada Goose (GOOS), and Ross Stores (ROST).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 19 - Deere (DE) and Foot Locker (FL).

Spotlight on AI: AI will be a major topic next week with investors in the wake of the strong reception to Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) I/O event that was called a clearing event by some analysts. Seeking Alpha contributor Zen Analyst explained the event as "Alphabet's commitment to maintaining its position in the AI landscape and highlighted the company's potential for long-term growth and value creation."



Of note, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will participate in a bipartisan discussion at the U.S. Capitol on May 15 on the topic of AI and the future. OpenAI's ChatGPT has disrupted thinking on the integration of artificial intelligence into the business world. Following the launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI is now one of the fastest growing websites on the planet and is closing in on generating one billion unique visitors per month.

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Northrop Gruman (NOC) to $1.89 from $1.73, Lennox International (LII) to $1.15 from $1.06, Advanced Drainage (WMS) to $0.13 from $0.12. and LCI Industries (LCII) to $1.10 from $1.05. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Volatility watch: Short interest on department store stocks Kohl's (KSS) and Nordstrom (JWN) is elevated ahead of upcoming earnings reports. Options trading volume is elevated in general on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and DISH Network (DISH).



IPO watch: Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) is once again expected to start trading after failing to price its IPO last week. Also next week, the IPO lockup period expires for certain blocks of shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV), Actelis Networks (ASNS), Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND), Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (VEDU), and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO).



