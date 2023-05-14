Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Dollar Tree: Expect Higher Risk And Potentially Higher Returns

May 14, 2023 8:48 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)DG
Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
667 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar Tree has underperformed Dollar General and disappointed investors since it acquired but repeatedly failed to integrate Family Dollar Stores.
  • Mantle Ridge LP, an activist hedge fund, has installed at Dollar Tree a new, top-notch management team which possesses highly relevant skills and experiences, and appears well-qualified to unlock its full potential.
  • The management team can create substantial value if it invests wisely in its people, and successfully upgrades, modernizes, and executes on its supply chain, distribution, information technology, and merchandising.
  • If it does not succeed, there is a non-zero risk that the company hobbles along until it eventually ends up in the graveyard of former retail giants that failed to adapt to the changing times.
  • I plan to hold onto most of my shares, but eagerly look forward to June 21 investor day for clearly articulated strategies and tangible evidence that things are starting to turn around.

Dollar Stores On The Rise As The Erosion Of The Middle Class Continues

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Overview

Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) are two leading operators of discount variety retail stores in North America.

Dollar Tree Inc. operated over 16,340 stores in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The

Stock

Seeking Alpha Charts

stores

Created by author using public financial information

SSS

Created by author using public financial information

Op marg

Created by author using public financial information

ROTC

Created by author using public financial information

Rev and per-share rev

Created by author using public financial information

Per-share operating income

Created by author using public financial information

FD Ticket vs tranffic

Company Q4 2022 presentation

DT traffic vs ticket

Company Q4 2022 presentation

GM

Created by author using public financial information

OM

Created by author using public financial information

Container

Statista

DT bridge

Company Q4 2022 presentatation

FD bridge

Company Q4 2022 presentation

FCFy

Created by author using public financial and stock price information

Earn yield

Created by author using public financial and stock price information

Truck freight

FRED, St. Louis Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
667 Followers
I strive to unearth less obvious, overlooked, or under-appreciated but intriguing and potentially profitable data-driven insights into companies of service to society.   I write to understand, identify deficiencies in, and share my thinking, and would be most appreciative if you call out blind spots, flaws, or gaps in my observations or reasoning. Hope you enjoy my contributions, but please do not take them as investment advice!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.