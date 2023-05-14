Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 8:04 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexa Huerta - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Keith Valentine - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Bostjancic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Brendan, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Orthofix Medical Inc. Quarter One Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Senior Director of Investor Relations, Alexa Huerta, you may begin the conference.

Alexa Huerta

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Valentine; and Chief Financial Officer, John Bostjancic. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as there is no assurance that the matter contained in such statements will occur. The forward-looking statements we will make on today's call are based on our beliefs and expectations as of today, May 9, 2023.

We do not undertake any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements made by us on the call include the risk factors disclosed under the heading Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.