EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 8:14 AM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dean Manson - Chief Legal Officer

Hamid Akhavan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Gaske - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Michael Rollins - Citi

Chris Quilty - Quilty Space

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EchoStar Corporation First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead.

Dean Manson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. I'm joined today by Hamid Akhavan, our CEO and President; Paul Gaske, our Chief Operating Officer; Jeffrey Boggs, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Veronica Takacs, our Chief Accounting Officer. As usual, we invite media to participate in a listen-only mode on the call and ask that you not identify participants or their firms in your report. We also do not allow audio recording, which we ask that you respect.

All statements we make during this call, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results and from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a list of those factors and risks, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 2022 and our

