Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KGAUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 8:29 AM ETKongsberg Automotive ASA (KGAUF)
Kongsberg Automotive ASA (OTCPK:KGAUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mads Langaard - Investor Relations

Joerg Buchheim - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Heffter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mads Langaard

Good morning and welcome to Kongsberg Automotive's First Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Mads Langaard, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our President and CEO, Joerg Buchheim; and our CFO, Frank Heffter.

With that, I would like to hand the word over to you, Joerg.

Joerg Buchheim

Many thanks, Mads and welcome as well from my side. This is Joerg Buchheim. I'm glad to lead you today to our Q1 results.

And Mads let's please move to the executive summary. We started into the year with a strong growth, solid new business wins and lower EBIT and free cash flow but with no surprise and on our expected runway towards our guidance 2023. So looking more detailed into respective key figures. So the revenue increased again by 4.6% compared to previous year quarter while the EBIT came out somehow lower on a level of €4.1 million but as expected, end [ph] KA's internal budget level. The same for free cash flow which is traditionally low in the first quarter as the automotive industry builds up inventory to support strong sales which you may remember was as well the case in the previous years, in particular in Q1 2022. So on top, we had special currency exchange losses and non-recurrent tax payments on our powersports divestments which stems more or less for the gap of €10.7 million compared to the previous Q1. The business wins came in solidly at a level of €198 million, while the leverage ratio and net interest-bearing debt improved significantly as a result of our product portfolio transformation.

