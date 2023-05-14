Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

EWM: Malaysian Equities May Be Close To A Bottom

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.04K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF’s poor performance in recent years has extended into 2023.
  • But with earnings growth intact and the rate hike cycle likely at an end, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
  • The multi-year low earnings valuation leaves ample room for the ETF to re-rate higher.

Aerial View of Kuala Lumpur Skyline

Yongyuan Dai/E+ via Getty Images

The new Malaysian government's inaugural budget announcement marked another year of expansionary policies, as subsidies and social assistance took precedence over fiscal consolidation for yet another year. While positive for the consumer, elevated deficit levels will need to

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Sector Allocation

iShares

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Performance

iShares

MSCI Malaysia Earnings Growth Forecast

Yardeni

Malaysia Fiscal Deficits

Bloomberg

MSCI Malaysia Valuation

Yardeni

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.04K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.