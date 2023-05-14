Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Industries: Execution Time

May 14, 2023 10:05 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLS.PB
Summary

  • With the acquisition of Howden completed, the market focus turns to execution.
  • The high financial leverage has the market concerned.
  • The unusually-long lead times combined with a large backlog provide an unexpectedly large firm profit for the current fiscal year.
  • Deleveraging for this fiscal year is almost a certainty.  Small orders can change this year somewhat.  But the fiscal year is largely in place.
  • Aftermarket counter-cyclical presence is a huge plus.
A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy sector towards to ecology, carbon neutral, secure and independent energy sources to replace natural gas. 3d rendering

Petmal

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) now has the Howden acquisition "under its belt". So now management has to make good on all its promises. There is a lot of leverage here. But Mr. Market is very concerned about unforeseen things that are beyond the control

Chart Industries Current Business Status Summary

Chart Industries Current Business Status Summary (Chart Industries Bank Of America Industrials Conference March 21, 2023)

Chart Industries Backlog Update

Chart Industries Backlog Update (Chart Industries Investor Update April 2023)

Chart Industries Summary Of Business Strategic Change Evolution

Chart Industries Summary Of Business Strategic Evolution (Chart Industries Bank Of America Industrials Conference March 21, 2023)

Chart Industries Projected Debt Ratio Guidance From Original Merger Announcement

Chart Industries Projected Debt Ratio Guidance From Original Merger Announcement (Chart Industries Acquisition Of Howden November 9, 2022)

Chart Industries First Quarter Results Summary

Chart Industries First Quarter Results Summary (Chart Industries First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides April 2023)

