Innovid Corp (CTV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 9:20 AM ETInnovid Corp. (CTV)
Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Williams - Head of Investor Relations

Zvika Netter - Co-Founder, CEO

Tanya Andreev-Kaspin - CFO

Tal Chalozin - Founder, CTO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Matthew Dorrian - JMP Securities

Jared Pomerantz - Susquehanna Financial Group

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Innovid Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Williams. You may begin.

John Williams

Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I'll remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements and that the safe harbor statement in today's earnings release available on our Investor Relations page also pertains to this call. Changes in our business, competitive landscape, technological or regulatory environment and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements made today.

Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. And as such, we can give no assurance as to the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and assume no obligation to update them, except as required by law. In addition, today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP measures in managing the business and believe they provide useful information for our investors. These measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, where appropriate, can be found in the earnings presentation and earnings release available on our website and in our filings with the SEC.

Hosting today's call is Zvika Netter, Innovid's Co-Founder and CEO; Tanya Andreev-Kaspin, Innovid's CFO; and Tal Chalozin, Co-Founder and CTO, who will participate in our Q&A

