Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 9:57 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Crivelli - Vice President, Investor Relations

David DeStefano - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Schwab - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Stotler - William Blair

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Rilley - Needham

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Steve Enders - Citi

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Vertex's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Joe Crivelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Crivelli, you may now begin.

Joe Crivelli

Hello, and thanks for joining us to discuss Vertex's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. I'm Joe Crivelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. David DeStefano, Vertex's President and CEO; and John Schwab our CFO, are also on the call today. As a reminder, during this call, we may make forward-looking statements related to expected future results. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections, due to risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information is provided in the press release. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website.

I'll now turn the call over to David.

David DeStefano

Thanks, Joe. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us. 2023 is off to an exciting start. Through the focused efforts of our global team, we delivered great execution across all areas

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.