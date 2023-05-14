Petrobras: Always Ask Why It's Still So 'Cheap'
Summary
- Petrobras investors who bought the selloff in March outperformed the S&P 500, bolstered by its robust dividend yields.
- However, Petrobras could revise its capital allocation policy with an eye toward share repurchases. We assessed that it could imply lesser dividends paid, affecting support from income investors.
- Given the political and regulatory uncertainty, PBR's "cheap" valuation is justified. Moreover, PBR buyers seemed unwilling to lift its recovery back toward its 2022 highs.
- Assessing why PBR seems this cheap is essential, as the market is not dumb. Investors are urged to buy well-supported steep pullbacks instead of momentum surges as late buyers rush in.
- A dividend cut is looking increasingly likely, which could force out weak income investors, providing better risk/reward opportunities for patient investors.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since our previous update in early March, urging investors to capitalize on pessimism.
PBR has been mired in significant uncertainty as investors pored over possible further intervention by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva or Lula. Moreover, recent reports over Lula's intent to "reduce fuel and gasoline prices at Petrobras" could lead to further downside volatility. Lula also ruled out "further privatization" of Brazil's leading oil and gas player.
As such, the implied "Lula discount" should continue interfering with buying sentiments from momentum investors willing to bet on a sustained recovery. Dip buyers have consistently returned to defend PBR from a further decline below its critical support zone in the $9 level.
However, Petrobras also highlighted that it's reassessing its capital allocation strategy, signaling the possibility of including share repurchase moving ahead.
PBR buyers could argue that the revision seems astute, as management could capitalize on PBR's well-battered valuation relative to its sector peers. However, PBR bears could point out that it appears to be a preamble to a lower dividend framework, as Lula favors more investments in renewables and lower-margin downstream investments.
Furthermore, the recent installation of a Chief Energy Transition & Sustainability Officer in Mauricio Tolmasquim has lent further impetus to PBR's renewable initiatives.
Tolmasquim highlighted at Petrobras earnings conference that the company is still "waiting for the establishment of the regulatory framework to start studying specific projects." With that in mind, regulatory uncertainty on PBR's CapEx revisions could continue to weigh against buying sentiments as investors parse the impact on its free cash flow or FCF.
In addition, Morningstar also cautioned investors that "the overall remuneration to shareholders might be reduced," which could cause dividend investors still holding the bag to flee to the hills.
However, PBR last traded at a forward dividend yield of nearly 18%, well above its 10Y average of 9.1%. As such, it seems highly unlikely that the market has not priced in a potential dividend cut moving ahead, as investors are forward-looking.
Revised Wall Street analysts have also reflected on the possibility of a dividend cut through FY25. Accordingly, analysts expect Petrobras' dividend to fall to just $1.20 per share in FY25, down markedly from FY22's $5.80 per share.
It implies an FY25 dividend yield of 10.1%, still ahead of its 10Y average. Therefore, we assessed that PBR's valuation still seems reasonable and not excessively priced. Moreover, market operators have likely accounted for further steep cuts in its forward dividends and shouldn't surprise investors even if they occurred.
With that in mind, high-conviction investors should capitalize on steep selloffs in PBR (as we highlighted in November, December, and March). However, we assessed that investors consider carefully whether momentum buyers will be keen to lift its recovery higher, despite its seemingly "cheap" valuations.
Caveat emptor suggests that investors need to ask themselves why PBR seems so cheap, as we cautioned in October 2022 before PBR tumbled toward its December lows.
As seen above, PBR has recovered remarkably from its March lows, outperforming the S&P 500.
However, PBR has continued to face selling pressure at its April highs, in line with the resistance zone in January 2023.
We also gleaned that PBR's momentum has shifted to a medium-term downtrend, suggesting further caution in buying breakouts, as sellers could return to force PBR lower.
Therefore, we encourage investors to buy supported dips and avoid buying into PBR at the current levels. The steep discount in PBR is justified and unlikely to revert to its peers' median in the current regulatory framework and prevailing macro conditions.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
