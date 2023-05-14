ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is a top wholesale distributor of landscaping supplies in the United States and Canada. They offer various durable products such as hardscapes, nurseries, and irrigation equipment. SITE recently announced its financial results on May 3rd, with an EPS of -$0.10 which missed the expected earnings by $0.14, but its revenue of $837.4 million beat estimates by $47.6 million. Despite missing earnings, the market responded positively to SITE's financial performance, resulting in a 6% increase in stock price after the earnings release. In my view, SITE is a reliable and sustainable business that continues to execute on its plans well.

Business updates

In Q1 2023, SITE's net sales growth has slowed with only a 4% increase, and the added revenue is solely from acquisitions with a 7% net sales growth. Unfortunately, organic daily sales have actually declined by 2%, which is a tough comparison to the 32% organic sales growth in Q1 2021. SITE faced challenges with significant volume declines in western markets due to record rainfall and in northern markets where spring arrived later in 2022. These conditions had a considerable negative impact on SITE's volume. Additionally, SITE is facing an expected decline in organic sales as mentioned in the last call, stating

One of the things we want to keep in mind, though, is we're heading into a down cycle potentially. Whether it's a pause or a longer cycle, we don't know.

Gross margins continue to perform through acquisitions

One of the positive results of 2023 Q1 was the impressive growth of the gross margin, which rose by 0.9 percentage points to reach 34.3%. SITE did not increase its prices this quarter, unlike the previous year. However, SITE benefited from higher gross margins in its acquired businesses of hardscapes and landscape supplies. Additionally, SITE reduced its costs by improving its efficiency and taking advantage of lower fuel prices. SITE's management expects a higher-than-anticipated gross margin for the whole year of 2023. For a retail business, having a gross margin above 30% is very commendable. The chart below shows that SITE has consistently improved its gross margins and has surpassed its competitors Lowe's and Home Depot after the pandemic.

SITE's ability to maintain its gross margins at current levels bodes well for its future returns, particularly since the company's strategy is to acquire top-performing local retailers to enhance its geographic portfolio. In the last quarter, SITE announced its intention to add nursery hardscapes and landscape supplies businesses to its offerings. SITE then proceeded to acquire J&J Materials and Triangle Landscape Supplies this quarter, two leading regional players in landscape supplies and hardscapes in Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Raleigh, NC. These acquisitions further bolster SITE's position in these markets and position the company for continued growth.

SG&A needs to be better controlled

SITE's profitability was affected by its high SG&A expenses despite an improvement in gross margins. The company's SG&A expenses increased to a record high, suggesting a lack of cost control. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 620 basis points in Q1 to 34.8%. The increase in SG&A was partly due to recent acquisitions, as over half of the increase in SG&A was from acquisitions. While the management has expanded the development team to increase acquisition activity, SITE should work on controlling acquisition costs, especially given that only two deals with added sales of $40M were made.

Price Actions

SITE is recently outperforming the SP500. Since November 8th last year, SITE has increased 30% while the S&P 500 has increased by 7.8%.

The chart below shows that SITE has a little wider daily return fluctuations than the market average. Most days are positive. The stock often traded in a very narrow intraday range with most time dropping or raising 1%. When good news comes, you could also see one day raise 10%+.

If we calculate the correlation ratio of SITE prices to all major sector ETFs (below), SITE is mostly correlated with sectors like Homebuilders (XHB), Home Construction (ITB), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), etc.

Bottom Line

In my view, SITE has demonstrated impressive performance and effective execution of its acquisition strategy. The highly fragmented market presents a significant growth opportunity, particularly given SITE's relatively low market share of only 16%. While 2023 is expected to be a challenging year due to macro pressures, with EBITDA forecasted to be between $395-425 million and a flat to single-digit decline in organic sales, I anticipate that SITE will continue to gain market share and strengthen its position in the industry. SITE's ongoing investment in acquisitions may continue for another decade, which could present excellent opportunities for shareholders to acquire the stocks over time. Although SITE's EV/Sales ratio is currently 1.75, indicating that it is not a particularly cheap stock, the business is a clear leader and highly predictable in the landscaping industry. Similar to Home Depot (HD) or Pool Corporation (POOL), SITE may never be dirt cheap, but investing in quality can reward investors.