WPP: Integrated Strategy And Diversified M&A Support Sustained Growth

May 14, 2023 11:54 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)
Summary

  • In the past year, WPP (-4.72%) has experienced poorer price performance than both the general market (SPY: +4.91%) and the communications index (XLC: +3.56%).
  • This reflects a decline in advertising spending as a result of rising interest rates and sustained inflationary pressures, leading to a 75.07% YoY decline in FCF from 2021-22.
  • In spite of these current headwinds, WPP has positioned itself for long-term growth through key acquisitions and partnerships spanning social media and the metaverse, among others.
  • The firm has thus been able to upsell integrated services, its Public Relations Agencies, and Specialist Agencies, enabling greater revenue and self-fulfilling value.
  • Combined with a general undervaluation, WPP's expanded capabilities lead me to rate the company a 'buy'

The renovated Amsteldok building, base of multinational advertising and marketing services group WPP

WPP (NYSE:WPP) is global communication, advertising, and public relations company based in London, England. Though the company engages with digital services, it primarily serves large-account consumers through mass media campaigns such as Nike's 'Never Done Evolving' or Ford's 'Very Gay Raptor' campaigns.

Future Guidance WPP

WPP Q1'23 Investor Presentation

WPP (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Comparable Companies

Relative Valuation

KKR Investment

WPP Q1'23 Investor Presentation

M&A of WPP

WPP Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Example of Revenue Diversity

WPP Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Price Forecast

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

