GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:02 AM ETGeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), WGSWW
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tricia Truehart - Head Investor Relations

Katherine Stueland - President & Chief Executive Office

Kevin Feeley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GeneDx' First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Tricia Truehart, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tricia Truehart

Thank you, and thank you to everyone who is joining us today on this call. I'm Tricia Truehart, Head of Investor Relations at GeneDx. On the call today, we have Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Brendel, Chief Commercial Officer.

Earlier today, GeneDx released financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31st 2023. A copy of the press release and our first quarter earnings slide deck are available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors.

Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our 2023 financial guidance, our expectations for revenue growth, gross margin and profitability over the next several years and

