Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAFNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCPK:IAFNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-Annick Bonneau - Head, Investor Relations

Denis Ricard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Potvin - Chief Actuary and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Stickney - Chief Growth Officer

Alain Bergeron - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC World Markets

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Industrial Alliance First Quarter Earnings Results 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Marie-Annick Bonneau, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marie-Annick Bonneau

Good morning and welcome to our 2023 first quarter conference call. All our Q1 documents, including press release, slides for this conference call, MD&A and supplementary information package, are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at ia.ca. This conference call is open to the financial community, the media and the public. I remind you that the question period is reserved for financial analysts. A recording of this call will be available for 1 week starting this evening. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days and a transcript will be available on our website in the next week.

I draw your attention to the forward-looking statement information on Slide 2 as well as the non-IFRS and additional financial measures information and the note regarding 2022 restated results under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 on Slide 3. Also, please note that a detailed discussion of the company’s risks

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.