Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc (NCSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:14 AM ETNCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.26K Followers

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Morrison - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Hummer - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the NCS Multistage First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would like now to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike Morrison, CFO of the company. Please go ahead.

Mike Morrison

Thank you, Caroline, and thank you for joining the NCS Multistage first quarter 2023 conference call. Our call today will be led by our CEO, Ryan Hummer and I will also provide comments. I want to remind listeners that some of today’s comments include forward-looking statements such as comments regarding our future expectations for financial results and business operations. These statements, including our financial guidance and expectations are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any expectation expressed herein, including the impacts of inflation, central bank actions to combat inflation, distress at U.S. regional banks and Russia’s ongoing invasion into Ukraine on the global economy, oil and natural gas demand and our company. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for our latest SEC filings for risk factors and cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net working capital. The underlying details and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our first quarter earnings release, which can be found on our website at ncsmultistage.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Hummer

Thank you, Mike and welcome to our investors, analysts and employees joining our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our performance

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.