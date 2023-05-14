Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:15 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference May 10, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Egl - Senior Director, Investor Relations

John Morris - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Jerry Revich

Good afternoon. Hi. Thank you, everyone for joining us. I'm Jerry Revich at Goldman Sachs. Really excited to have with us from Waste Management; John Morris, Chief Operating Officer on my right and next to John is; Ed Egl, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us.

John Morris

Thanks for having us.

Ed Egl

Good afternoon.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jerry Revich

So as we look back at Waste Management, over the past five years you folks have compounded earnings at a nice double-digit rate. Got some good combination of pricing, a little bit of volume, M&A, can we talk about the growth algorithm from here you folks have laid out some pretty interesting targets that feel like there could be potential upside given what the base business was already doing before RNG. So can we just talk about the opportunities that you folks might have to be towards the high end of that range and what it would take to get there?

John Morris

Yeah. Thanks Jerry and thanks for the recognition over the last four years. Yeah, we've historically said 5% to 6% EBITDA growth a year. And Ed, keep me honest here, but I think the last four or five years it's been north of 8% or 8.5%.

And I think when you talk about the investments we're making on the sustainability front on top of that with respect to RNG and what we're doing in the recycling business you really get to some compelling growth numbers over the next

