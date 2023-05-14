Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Orezone Gold Corporation (ORZCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 11:19 AM ETOrezone Gold Corporation (ORZCF), ORE:CA
Orezone Gold Corporation (OTCQX:ORZCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Downey - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Tam - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Goodman - Vice President, Legal and Administration

Kevin Mackenzie - Vice President, Corporate Development and IR

Conference Call Participants

Don Blyth - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Hello. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Orezone Q1 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Patrick Downey, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.

Patrick Downey

Thank you and good morning. Welcome everyone to Orezone’s first full quarter of reporting of operations and financial performance. As stated, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless stated and today I have with me Peter Tam, Chief Financial Officer, who will be walking through the financial data and performance for Q1. I also have Ryan Goodman, VP, Legal and Administration; and Kevin Mackenzie, VP, Corporate Development and IR. I will be making forward-looking statements, so please have a read of this disclaimer in your own time.

So, firstly, just a quick walk through the summary of the Q1 highlights. Gold production for the quarter was 41,301 ounces. Gold sales were 43,139,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $926 per ounce.

Our plant operated at approximately 13% above nameplate, which is an exceptional performance and really a testament to the team down on site. Zero lost time injuries and I will walk through that later on and what it means. Our cash at the end of the quarter were $45.2 million and we also paid -- repaid $9.8 million of principal senior loans.

